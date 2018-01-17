TPD internal review of Dominique White shooting nearing completion

By Published:
Photo Courtesy: Amber McGhee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The Topeka Police Department is expected to release its internal review this week of the Dominique White shooting.

Chief Bill Cochran told KSNT News they will be finishing up soon.

White was shot and killed by two Topeka Police officers on Sept. 28 when they said he reached for a gun while running from them.

The review is to determine whether the officers acted within department standards.

District Attorney Mike Kagay cleared the two officers of any pending charges on Dec. 28.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s