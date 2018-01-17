Warming your car during winter may be hazardous

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Contrary to popular belief, turning on your car to warm the engine isn’t necessarily a good thing, especially if you have a newer vehicle.

Newer, fuel injected vehicles don’t need a long time to warm-up before you start driving them. They may even warm-up quicker if you just start driving them. Mechanics we spoke with said it won’t hurt your engine, unless you start out by driving fast. That can affect the engine’s performance.

“The draw back or something you got to be aware of is when you take off in car that is really cold you want to accelerate it moderately- hard acceleration is hard on a cold engine,” said mechanic Mike Grammer, of Don’s Auto Center.

Older vehicles, with carbureted engines, should be warmed-up before driving. It will help their performance.

In Topeka, it’s against the law to leave your vehicle running, unattended. It could cost you a $70.00 fine.

Newer vehicles, with the self-start function are exempt.