18-year-old charged for murder at Best Western Hotel

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An 18-year-old has been charged for the murder of a Topeka man at a Best Western.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Thursday charges have been filed for Logan Lee Able Bartley in relation to the city’s second killing of 2018.

Police were called to the Best Western Hotel, located at 700 SW Fairlawn Rd. on January 12 on reports of a shooting. When crews arrived they found Jesse McFall suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Bartley was arrested the next day.

Bartley has been charged with first degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Topeka Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information are asked to contact police.