2 injured after vehicle loses control on icy roadway

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were injured after an accident in Brown County.

Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday a 2005 Dodge Dakota, driven by Daniel R. Post, 53, of Hiawatha, lost control in the 1700 block of 240th , near Mulberry Rd., due to an icy roadway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Post went into a ditch and rolled 2-3 times before coming to a read in an adjacent field.

Post, along with another occupant in the vehicle, identified as Dorsey Simpson, 53, of Independence, Missouri, were taken to Hiawatha Community Hospital for injuries.

KHP reports neither Post or Simpson were wearing seat belts.