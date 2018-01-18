2 injured after vehicle loses control on icy roadway

By Published:

HIAWATHA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were injured after an accident in Brown County.

Just after 11 a.m. Wednesday a 2005 Dodge Dakota, driven by Daniel R. Post, 53, of Hiawatha, lost control in the 1700 block of 240th , near Mulberry Rd., due to an icy roadway, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Post went into a ditch and rolled 2-3 times before coming to a read in an adjacent field.

Post, along with another occupant in the vehicle, identified as Dorsey Simpson, 53, of Independence, Missouri, were taken to Hiawatha Community Hospital for injuries.

KHP reports neither Post or Simpson were wearing seat belts.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s