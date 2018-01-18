Adopt-A-Pet: January 18, 2018

It’s Thursday again, which means its time for another round of Adopt-A-Pet. I’m going to kick things off with Dug…the dog! Dug is an eight year old terrier mix who’s fur makes him extra sensitive to the cold weather outside.

Deb Watkins, the executive director at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka (HHHS) says, “He does need to be inside, and that brings us to a great point. It’s so cold outside, please bring your personal pets inside. Any pets that you see stray outside, call animal control and they’ll bring them to the Helping Hands Humane Society and we will take care of them.”

Watkins also tells us that Dug would make a great pet in a home without small children.

Let’s shift gears and introduce you to this cute kitten – say hello to Woody! Woody is an eight month old domestic short hair mix. He’s a big ‘snuggler,’ but he also loves playing with toys and laser pointers. Woody is a chatty cat that gets along with other cats too. However – Woody isn’t the biggest fan of dogs.

Speaking of dogs – check out this wild pooch! Meet Trouble – not the board game, but a one-year-old German shepherd/border collie mix. Both of his breeds are known for being smart and active – so he would love a family who can give him plenty of exercise. Trouble would do best in a home without any small children.

That’s a wrap – another week of Adopt-A-Pet is in the books. Make sure you and your pets are staying warm in this freezing cold January. All of the animals featured this week are up for adoption over at the Helping Hands Humane Society in Topeka. Their staff of animal counselors would love to help you get the adoption process started today!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert