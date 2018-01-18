Cause of Jackson County house fire under investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – An overnight house fire in Jackson County is currently under investigation.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:15 Wednesday night of a fire at a home at 12170 X Road, in southeastern Jackson County. When crews arrived on scene the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to determine that no people or pets were inside the home at the time of the fire. The occupants who live inside the home are reported to be Louis and Christina Williams and three children, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

The fire was contained by 12:25 a.m. The house is reported to be a total loss.

Hoyt, Mayetta, PBPN, and Rock Creek Township Fire Departments along with Jackson County EMS assisted the sheriff’s office.