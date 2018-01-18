Grandson of K-State Head Coach Bill Snyder has died

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The grandson of Kansas State University Head Football Coach Bill Snyder and son of assistant coach Sean Snyder has died.

Riley County emergency workers found Matthew Snyder, 22, dead Wednesday after responding to a call at a home owned by his parents. No foul play is suspected at this time.

The K-State community is mourning the loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with Snyder and the K-State football family.

K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor released a statement Thursday:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Snyder family during this very difficult time. We are deeply saddened to learn of this news and ask that the family’s privacy continue to be respected. Sean, Wanda, and the entire Snyder family are greatly appreciative of the outpouring of support displayed by the K-State Family as they cope with this tragedy.”