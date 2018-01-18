Martin Luther King III to speak at Kansas State after calling out Trump

By Published:
Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters, Yolanda Renee King,
Martin Luther King III,with his wife Arndrea Waters, and their daughter Yolanda, 9, during their visit to the Martin Luther King Jr., Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, Monday, Jan. 15, 2018. The son of the late U.S. civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr., and his family had earlier participated in an event commemorating the life and legacy of his father.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The eldest son of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is coming to Kansas State University after raising concerns about President Donald Trump’s recent remark about immigrants.

Martin Luther King III will give a lecture Jan. 25 in the university’s Student Union. King was critical Monday on the holiday to honor his father after Trump was accused of using a vulgarity in a meeting to describe African countries and expressing a preference for immigrants from countries like Norway.

King said: “When a president insists that our nation needs more citizens from white states like Norway, I don’t even think we need to spend any time even talking about what it says and what it is.”

He added: “We got to find a way to work on this man’s heart.”

