Mid-season tournaments tip off in high school basketball

High school basketball final scores from January 18, 2018:
Boys Scores:
Topeka High 77
Lawrence 78 F/OT
Wichita South 72
Highland Park 68
Lyndon 54
Mission Valley 20
Osage City 60
Council Grove 66
West Franklin 62
Chase County 38
Santa Fe Trail 78
Wabaunsee 47
Royal Valley 56
Chapman 61
Emporia 75
Chanute 30
Silver Lake 54
Falls City (NE) 55
Seaman 59
Garden City 45
Holton 36
Tonganoxie 63
St. Marys 56
Hiawatha 29
Jackson Heights 34
Horton 28
Marysville 69
Nemaha Central 45
Olathe North 61
Shawnee Heights 49
Burlingame 74
Madison 50
Salina Central 60
Concordia 32
Riley County 57
Hesston 63
Olathe East 64
Washburn Rural 62
Girls Scores:
Royal Valley 61
Chapman 44
Wabaunsee 49
Santa Fe Trail 20
Silver Lake 53
Metro 40
Axtell 44
Clifton-Clyde 34
Washburn Rural 37
Mill Valley 35
Centralia 64
Hanover 51
Blue Valley 58
Doniphan West 50
Wamego 41
Tonganoxie 38