Mid-season tournaments tip off in high school basketball

By Published: Updated:

High school basketball final scores from January 18, 2018:

Boys Scores:
Topeka High 77
Lawrence 78 F/OT

Wichita South 72
Highland Park 68

Lyndon 54
Mission Valley 20

Osage City 60
Council Grove 66

West Franklin 62
Chase County 38

Santa Fe Trail 78
Wabaunsee 47

Royal Valley 56
Chapman 61

Emporia 75
Chanute 30

Silver Lake 54
Falls City (NE) 55

Seaman 59
Garden City 45

Holton 36
Tonganoxie 63

St. Marys 56
Hiawatha 29

Jackson Heights 34
Horton 28

Marysville 69
Nemaha Central 45

Olathe North 61
Shawnee Heights 49

Burlingame 74
Madison 50

Salina Central 60
Concordia 32

Riley County 57
Hesston 63

Olathe East 64
Washburn Rural 62

Girls Scores:
Royal Valley 61
Chapman 44

Wabaunsee 49
Santa Fe Trail 20

Silver Lake 53
Metro 40

Axtell 44
Clifton-Clyde 34

Washburn Rural 37
Mill Valley 35

Centralia 64
Hanover 51

Blue Valley 58
Doniphan West 50

Wamego 41
Tonganoxie 38

