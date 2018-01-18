Missouri man arrested weeks after 2 horses were shot, killed

By Published:

AMORET, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man suspected of shooting and killing two horses has been charged with two felonies.

WDAF-TV reports that 55-year-old David Johnson, of Garden City, Missouri, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of first-degree property damage. Bates County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that he is accused of “the intentional death of the two horses.” No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The horses’ owner, Terry Wisdom, said 30-year-old Rusty and 9-year-old Brownie were being boarded on property owned by Johnson’s father in Amoret. Wisdom said they were shot inside a fenced area and found dead Christmas Eve. Wisdom said the horses were “like my kids” and described what happened as “senseless.”

A reward of $5,500 was offered for information.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s