More sunshine, warmer weather into the weekend

We’re tracking a milder day across Northeast Kansas. After another chilly morning, expect highs approaching the middle 40s, under more bountiful blue skies. Today will be the first day featuring ‘above average’ temps since January 11th! Remember, our average high temperature is warming right now and it’s up to 40°. Today will also be the first day where the entire viewing area gets above freezing for the first time since last weekend! The overall temperature trend is certainly a warm one, heading into the weekend! A big reason for our latest January thaw are the shifted winds. The milder south winds are back and they’ll be hanging around through Sunday! Don’t expect windy weather anytime soon though. The south winds will gently blow through our neck of the woods between 10 and 15 mph. But, 4+ days of a warmer wind direction will make a difference, as temps climb into the 50s this weekend.

We’re currently in a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather. It’s not the biggest surprise in the world either because January is one of the driest months we have all year! Clear skies at night are making for cold mornings, but sun-filled skies during the day will also help boost highs this weekend. Don’t be surprised if we warm up close to 60° on Saturday, as those south winds really crank in unseasonably warm air, out ahead of our next storm system. In other words, after a cold, wintry start to the week – another January thaw will be here in full force! Any snow or ice you still have on your driveways or sidewalks will easily melt away before the weekend even gets here!

We’ll watch the clouds increase on Saturday too, as a storm system gets ready to arrive on Sunday. Recent computer models continue to flip-flop on the timing and track of Sunday’s storm so we’ll have to keep monitoring the outlook over the next few days. As of right now – the trend looks to slow Sunday’s potential weather-maker – which would argue for some SNOW spilling over into Monday morning. We know one thing – it’s going to be way too ‘warm’ for snow on Sunday; daytime temps will be in the 50s (with a high near 55°). However, temps will fall into the 20s overnight into Monday and if it’s still raining at that point – the rain will quickly changeover to snow. This is something we’ll be watching carefully as fresh computer models come in over the next few days. But for right now – plan on some rain on Sunday afternoon and the chance for some accumulating snow on your Monday morning commute. For what it’s worth – temps look to be fairly seasonal at least early next week. Expect highs in the lower 40s through next Wednesday. Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as the weekend weather-maker gets closer. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert