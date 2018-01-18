NE Kansas resident claims $1 million prize

By Published:
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Pottawatomie County resident recently made a trip to Topeka to claim a $1 million prize.

The Kansas Lottery reports the winning ticket matched the first five number for the Mega Millions prize but not the Megaball, to win the $1 million prize.

The winning numbers in the January 12 Mega Millions drawing were 17-18-33-46-60 Megaball 24.

The lucky winner, who wished to remain anonymous, purchased their ticket at Hunt and Hearth Liquor at 107 Front Street in Randolph, Kansas, according to the Kansas Lottery.

