New DUI detection technology coming to Kansas

TOPEKA Kan. (KSNT) – Every 50 seconds someone is killed by an impaired driver according to a government report.

Right now if police suspect the person behind the wheel has had one too many – they run a field sobriety test or use a breathalyzer, but new device claims to be more accurate and more effective.

The device is called the DAX, it records a person’s eye movements onto an SD card, just like a camera.

The video can be used if a person is charged with driving drunk – or under the influence.

AAA of Kansas and its highway safety fund paid for and brought the DAX to Kansas.

The hope for the device is to land more impaired drivers behind bars – and send the message to potential impaired drivers to stay off the road.

Troopers say they hope to start using the DAX in a few weeks.