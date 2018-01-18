Oscar Javier Baez-Velazquez added to Northeast Kansas Most Wanted

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man wanted for drug possession and interference with a law enforcement officer has been added to the Northeast Kansas Most Wanted list.

Oscar Javier Baez-Velazquez, 42, is wanted for bond violation, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, interference with a law enforcement officer; falsely reporting a felony intending to obstruct, misdemeanor and failure to wear a seat belt, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

He stands 5’7″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes as well as scars, marks and tattoos.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.