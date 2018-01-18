Oscar Javier Baez-Velazquez added to Northeast Kansas Most Wanted

By Published:
Oscar Javier Baez-Velazquez

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A man wanted for drug possession and interference with a law enforcement officer has been added to the Northeast Kansas Most Wanted list.

Oscar Javier Baez-Velazquez, 42, is wanted for bond violation, possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, interference with a law enforcement officer; falsely reporting a felony intending to obstruct, misdemeanor and failure to wear a seat belt, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

He stands 5’7″ and weighs 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes as well as scars, marks and tattoos.

Anyone with information are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s