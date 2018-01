TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has now identified the body that was found near downtown Topeka.

Police tell KSNT News Thursday the body of Victor Wright, 60, was found in an alley near downtown Topeka Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of SW 8th Street, just west of Topeka Blvd.

The cause of death is reported to be natural causes and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Police Wright had no known address and believes he may have been homeless.

