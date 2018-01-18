Raiders bring back Cable to coach O-line

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Former Raiders head coach Tom Cable is back on the Oakland staff to coach the offensive line.

The team made the announcement that Cable was rejoining the organization as fellow returning head coach Jon Gruden filled out his coaching staff Thursday with the addition of 13 assistants.

The 53-year-old Cable coached the Raiders for three seasons from 2008-10 and finished with a record of 17-27. He had been the assistant head coach and offensive line coach with the Seattle Seahawks since 2011 until his firing last week from Pete Carroll’s staff.

In addition, Edgar Bennett was named wide receivers coach and Jim O’Neil senior defensive assistant.

