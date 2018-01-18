Report says grandson of K-State Head Coach Bill Snyder has died

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Matthew Snyder, the grandson of Kansas State University Head Football Coach Bill Snyder and son of assistant coach Sean Snyder has died, according to the Manhattan Mercury.

Officers responded to a medical/psychiatric call just after 1 p.m. Wednesday at 3309 Claflin Rd. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department. According to the Manhattan Mercury, that house belongs to KTMW LLC, owned by Sean and Wanda Snyder.

KSNT News has reached out to K-State and RCPD for more information on the incident and will update as details become available.

Matthew Snyder was 22-years-old according to the Manhattan Mercury.