State senator saves fellow lawmaker with Heimlich maneuver

By Published:
Sen. Ed Berger

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas state senator says he’s a “happy camper” after another lawmaker rushed to his aid when he began choking.

The Wichita Eagle reports that Sen. Ed Berger, of Hutchinson, saw Sen. Dan Goddard, of Parsons, struggling Wednesday while they attended a reception at the Topeka County Club. Berger performed the Heimlich maneuver after asking Goddard if he needed help. Both first-term senators are assigned to the Ways and Means Committee.

Berger said it was “pretty simple,” although he worried that he had hurt Goddard.

Goddard says he feels fine. He says he isn’t sure what caused him to choke, adding that he was eating salad, bread and meat.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s