Steak ‘n Shake sues employee over claim of worms in meat

By Published:
Indianapolis - Circa June 2017: Steak 'n Shake Retail Fast Casual Restaurant Chain. Steak 'n Shake is Located in the Midwest and Southern U.S. IX

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The restaurant chain Steak ‘n Shake alleges in a lawsuit that a former suburban St. Louis employee falsely claimed on Facebook that she found worms in a hamburger patty.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the federal suit was filed Wednesday. It says Melissa White claimed she found “worms” in a patty she planned to cook for herself Jan. 5 at the Florissant restaurant.

The suit says managers as well as a health inspector checked and found no worms.

White left the store but told a table of patrons, then later posted a picture of the patty on Facebook, claiming she had been fired and no one checked the meat.

The post was shared thousands of times.

The suit seeks unspecified damages and removal of the Facebook post.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s