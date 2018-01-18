Suspect in 3rd 2018 Topeka killing charged with murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Topeka man has been charged for the killing of Travis Larsen.

Zachary Buck-Schrag was charged Thursday with first degree murder, aggravated criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

On January 14, police responded to shots fired near the intersection of SW 22nd Park and Mulvane in central Topeka. When officers arrived they located a vehicle that had left the roadway and was sitting near a tree line alongside the road. Police then located Travis Larsen in the vehicle, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injury.

Buck-Schrag was arrested the next day after turning himself in to the Lawrence Police Department.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

This marks Topeka’s third murder of 2018. The Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation and ask anyone with information on this incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.