2 arrested following aggravated assault report at local business

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two men were arrested following an aggravated assault report at a Topeka business.

Topeka Police responded to 4000 block of SW Huntoon at Elite Tobacco & Vape, just west of Gage Blvd. around 6:30 Thursday evening to speak to a victim of an aggravated assault. The victim, an employee at Elite Tobacco & Vape, said someone had come into the store several times armed with what appeared to be a firearm and threatened to harm the victim and their family.

Officers research of similar calls for service in the area, officers were able to identify a possible suspect. A search warrant was received and served at a home associated with the possible suspect where police found the firearm used in the aggravated assault along with several pounds of marijuana.

Giovanni Coleman, 27, and LaShawn M. Kelley Sr., 28, were transported to jail. Coleman was booked for aggravated assault and criminal threat and Kelley was booked on charges of criminal possession of a weapon, possession of stolen property and drug charges.

On December 5, 2017, Elite Tobacco & Vape was the victim of an armed robbery in which a suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and proceeded to rob the business. He then ran from the store on foot.