2 arrested in Manhattan for endangering a child

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan couple was arrested in Manhattan for endangering a child and drug charges.

Joshua Jacobs, 32, and Jessica Jacobs, 26, both of Manhattan were arrested Thursday evening in the 3300 block of Valleywood Dr. according to the Riley County Police Department.

Joshua Jacobs was arrested on charges of distributing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and endangering a child.

Jessica Jacobs was arrested on charges of distributing marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, endangering a child and a Manhattan Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear.

Joshua’s bond was set at $15,000 and Jessica’s was set at $17,000. According to RCPD, neither are still confined.