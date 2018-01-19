Billy Joel to perform at Kauffman Stadium in September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Kansas City Royals announced Friday morning that legendary musician Billy Joel will perform at Kauffman Stadium later this year.

The performance will be Joel’s first ever stadium show in Kansas City and the first concert at The K in 39 years.

“Kauffman Stadium has hosted four World Series and an All-Star Game since its last concert in 1979,” said Kevin Uhlich, Royals Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “We are extremely excited to once again bring live music back to our venue, and we can’t think of a better artist to do that than the ‘Piano Man’ himself, Billy Joel.”

The concert is schedule to take place on Friday, September 21 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m. starting at $49.50.

Billy Joel will be performing at Kauffman Stadium on September 21st. The #Royals are in Detroit that weekend. pic.twitter.com/uDcdUl4cRG — Matt Gasper (@MattGKSNT) January 19, 2018