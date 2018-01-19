Document sheds light on what happened on the day RCPD officer was shot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – KSNT News is learning more about the police shooting that landed a Riley County Police officer in the hospital.

According to documents KSNT News requested from the Riley County District Courts, Mark Harrison fired 25 rounds at police and swat officers on January 5.

The documents explain that officers responded to a call from Harrison’s wife that afternoon. She asked Harrison to leave after an argument but he refused.

When Sgt. Pat Tiede got to the home he asked Harrison to come outside. That’s when Harrison shot Tiede in the leg through a window.

Harrison also shot at two other officers in a patrol car using both a hand gun and a rifle.

Harrison is charged with three counts of attempted capital murder.