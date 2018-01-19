Full Court Press 01/19/17

High school basketball scores and highlights from January 19, 2018:
Hayden (G) 47 Holton 30
Junction City (B) 68 Derby 73
Lawrence (B) 53 Vashon 64
Riley County (B) 53 Republic County 44
Sabetha (B) 73 Rock Creek 81
Sabetha (G) 46 Labette County 54
Santa Fe Trail (B) 78 Royal Valley 63
Santa Fe Trail (G) 22 Royal Valley 60
Seaman (B) 63 Maize South 57
Topeka High (G) 67 Junction City 52
Wabaunsee (B) 31 Chapman 73
Wabaunsee (G) 66 Chapman 30
Washburn Rural (G) 63 Topeka West 32
Wichita NW (B) 46 Topeka High 63
Wichita South (B) 53 Topeka West 57
ACCHS (B) 60 Oskaloosa 53
Axtell (B) 49 Washington County 39
Burlington (G) 58 Paola 49
Council Grove (G) 62 Chase County 46
Doniphan West (B) 60 Centralia 49
Emporia (B) 55 Andover Central 66
Emporia (G) 34 Shawnee Heights 37
Hanover (B) 81 Clifton-Clyde 57
Jeff West (G) 36 Eudora 21
Liberal (B) 69 Concordia 38
Linn (B) 44 Troy 31
Lyndon (G) 33 West Franklin 30
Manhattan (G) 63 Seaman 50
Maur Hill (B) 72 Christ Prep 61
Mission Valley (G) 57 Northern Heights 43
Osage City (G) 35 Central Heights 27
Perry-Lecompton (B) 61 Pleasant Ridge 42
Riverside (G) 35 McLouth 20
Rock Creek (G) 38 Independence 46
Rossville (B) 57 Valley Falls 49
St. Marys (G) 40 Jackson Heights 48
Valley Heights (B) 68 Wetmore 58
Wamego (B) 66 De Soto 62
Wellsville (B) 68 Augusta 33