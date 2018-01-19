Officials: 5th grader mistakenly gave pot candy in school

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at an Albuquerque charter school say a fifth-grader mistook her parents’ medicinal marijuana for candy and passed it out to other students.

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque, New Mexico, reports the Albuquerque School of Excellence student handed out the pot edibles last week before teachers noticed her acting strangely.

Kristy Del Curto, Dean of Elementary Students, says that student also complained she couldn’t see.

Del Curto says three students ate one gummy and the student who passed out the candy ate three or four pieces.

Pot gummies can be two to 100 times more potent than traditional marijuana.

Del Curto says school officials called 911 and paramedics monitored all the students to make sure they were not having dangerous reactions.

