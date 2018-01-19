Radon in your home can lead to lung cancer in non-smokers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – January means it’s National Radon Action Month.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is encouraging everyone to test their homes. Radon is a tasteless, colorless and odorless gas, that comes from soil outside, making it easy for you to not notice when it gets in your home.

Because of that, the KDHE is encouraging everyone to test their homes. You can check radon levels by buying test kits at your local hardware store. KDHE officials say, for homes with high levels of radon, that can damage your lungs.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, radon is the first leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers and the second leading cause in smokers.

Any reading of a radon level more than 4.0 is considered elevated. Currently, the statewide average is at a 5.1.

There is a free giveaway for radon test kits at the Curtis State Office building in Downtown Topeka. Giveaway times are from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the lobby on Friday.

You can call the Kansas Radon Hotline at 1-800-693-5343 or visit kansasradonprogram.org for more information