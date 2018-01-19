Rain possible by Sunday, snow for Monday

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds roll in for Saturday

Rain Sunday afternoon

Snow early on Monday

With areas of clouds passing overhead tonight, temperatures will only fall into the middle 30s.

South winds die down as thicker clouds roll in on Saturday. Highs will be held back just a little bit on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain chances will return by late Sunday as temperatures climb into the middle 50s before the showers. After the rain, a cold front will swing through and the back side of the storm system will swing into the area early Monday with a chance for snow. Minor accumulation is possible along and north of I-70 by midday Monday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller