Rain possible by Sunday, snow for Monday

By Published:

What We’re Tracking:

  • Clouds roll in for Saturday
  • Rain Sunday afternoon
  • Snow early on Monday

With areas of clouds passing overhead tonight, temperatures will only fall into the middle 30s.

South winds die down as thicker clouds roll in on Saturday. Highs will be held back just a little bit on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s.

Rain chances will return by late Sunday as temperatures climb into the middle 50s before the showers. After the rain, a cold front will swing through and the back side of the storm system will swing into the area early Monday with a chance for snow. Minor accumulation is possible along and north of I-70 by midday Monday.

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s