TPD completes internal review of Dominique White shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department on Friday released its internal review of the Dominique White shooting.

The review conducted by TPD’s Professional Standards Unit said that after a thorough investigation of all relevant facts associated with the matter, it has been determined that the actions of the two officers involved, Officer Cruse and Officer Mackey, were within the parameters set forth in the Department’s “Use of Force” policy.

Deputy City Manager Doug Gerber says “there will be no additional details released regarding the administrative review, as it is a personnel matter.”

White was shot and killed by the two Topeka Police officers on Sept. 28 when they said he reached for a gun while running from them.

District Attorney Mike Kagay cleared the two officers of any pending charges on Dec. 28.