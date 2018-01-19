TPD completes internal review of Dominique White shooting

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Amber McGhee

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department on Friday released its internal review of the Dominique White shooting.

The review conducted by TPD’s Professional Standards Unit said that after a thorough investigation of all relevant facts associated with the matter, it has been determined that the actions of the two officers involved, Officer Cruse and Officer Mackey, were within the parameters set forth in the Department’s “Use of Force” policy.

Deputy City Manager Doug Gerber says “there will be no additional details released regarding the administrative review, as it is a personnel matter.”

White was shot and killed by the two Topeka Police officers on Sept. 28 when they said he reached for a gun while running from them.

District Attorney Mike Kagay cleared the two officers of any pending charges on Dec. 28.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s