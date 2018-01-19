Two teens sentenced for vandalizing local school

WETMORE, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Netawaka men have been sentenced for vandalizing the Wetmore Academic Center last year.

Jayme Hodge and Jarred Kramer, both 18-years-old, were sentenced Tuesday to a year and a half for theft and criminal damage to property, according to Nemaha County Attorney Brad Lippert.

They were remanded to the Nemaha County Jail to serve 10 days. Afterward, both will be placed on 24 months of probation. They were also ordered to pay restitution totaling $65,821.72, along with courts costs and other fees as well as 200 hours of community service.

Hodge and Kramer are to refrain from entering any property owned by USD 113 during the term of their probation.

The two were arrested in September following an investigation by the Nemaha County Sheriff’s Department.