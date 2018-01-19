Warmer weekend weather, more snow into next week

We’re tracking a balmy finish to the work and school week. The satellite picture has been showing some passing clouds for several hours, so we’ll be watching for a ‘mix of sun and clouds’ today. But not even the clouds will stop high temperatures from warming up into the 50s this afternoon. Keep those Friday evening plans – temps will be in the upper 40s even after the sun sets. You’ll probably notice a breeze out there today too. We have warm south winds with us through the weekend and they could gust upwards of 25 mph today. Tomorrow’s forecast looks very similar to what we have today – expect a breezy day, sunshine and passing clouds and highs pushing 55°. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is starting to warm-up. It now sits at 40° and we’ll stay above that seasonal standard EVERY day in the extended forecast! In other words, say good-bye to long stretches of wintry, sub-zero weather.

The warmest day of the extended forecast will ironically be the most cloudy day…Sunday! We’re still watching out for our next best chance for rain/snow and a storm system will be moving in on Sunday afternoon/evening. However, before the late weekend storm arrives, south winds will be cranking upwards of 30 mph and the clouds will be increasing rapidly. The south winds will win the battle on Sunday – helping to boost highs close to 60° with little-to-no help from the sunshine. Temps around 60° are some 20°+ ABOVE average for this time of the year! If the leftover snow/ice hasn’t completely melted around your neighborhood – it certainly will over the next few days. Talk about a January thaw, right?! Recent computer models are still struggling a little bit with the timing of Sunday’s storm system and the track of the storm isn’t nailed down either. This is why we’ll have to watch things closely over the next couple of days – things can change. But right now it’s looking like we could get some fairly widespread rain across our area (especially the eastern counties) starting sometime on Sunday afternoon/evening. Temps will just be too warm to support snow on Sunday. However, as the storm moves east – we could see the rain changeover to snow as temps plummet into Monday morning. But it’s going to be close because right now we have 29° for a morning low on Monday. Of course, the freezing mark is 32°. If we see some snow around on Monday morning it will probably be pretty light. But a few snow showers could add up to a dusting of snow in some spots. Again – we’ll be keeping our eyes on this potential weather-maker very closely between now and Sunday night. Stay tuned.

There are NOT any 60s in the forecast next week, but Monday’s 41° will be the coldest day we’ll have. That means temps will be dropping behind Sunday’s storm system (another passing cold front) but they won’t free-fall like they have in recent weeks. Highs will push 45° next Tuesday and Wednesday and then we’ll probably find ourselves right back into the 50s next Thursday and Friday. It’s worth mentioning that we’ll clear things out on Monday afternoon – leaving us with clear skies at night and sun-filled daytime skies for most (if not all) of next week. We’re getting ourselves into another prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather as January comes to a close, but we don’t hear anyone complaining after our recent cold spells!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as Sunday night’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day and an even better weekend!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert