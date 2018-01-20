Billy Preston leaving Kansas to play in Bosnia

Kansas head coach Bill Self on Billy Preston:

“I can confirm that Billy Preston is foregoing his eligibility to play at Kansas and has signed with a professional team in Bosnia. Billy’s family has been very upfront telling us that his first choice was to stay at Kansas, but with the uncertainty of the situation they needed to look at other potential options. This opportunity in Bosnia came with a deadline for a decision, and the family reached that decision Friday afternoon.

We are all disappointed that Billy never had the opportunity to experience college basketball competition but we certainly support him and wish him the best. Although he has been frustrated with the situation, Billy’s attitude has been tremendous and he has developed as a person and as a player. I’m sure that will continue as he prepares for his professional career.”