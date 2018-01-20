Cloudy weekend, rain and snow chances ahead

Cloud cover will continue to build in throughout the day today, allowing little to no sunshine to peek through. South and southeast winds will range between 5 and 15 mph, helping high temperatures still get into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Cloudy conditions stick around through the night as temperatures bottom out in the 30s and lower 40s. By early Sunday morning though, patchy areas of fog and drizzle could develop. Otherwise, it’ll still be a cloudy start to the day.

Limited sunshine is once again expected through out the day on Sunday. Still, it”ll be a comfortable day as temperatures get back into the 40s and 50s. Late afternoon into Sunday evening is when some scattered showers will move across Northeast Kansas. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible.

Late Sunday night into Monday morning is when the colder air of that storm system will start curtailing into the region, changing rain over to snow. Snow chances linger on for Monday morning, including the morning commute. As temperatures start to get above freezing for Monday afternoon, the snow could begin to shift back to sleet and even rain. Temperatures will start to fall once again as the sun sets Monday evening. Precipitation is still expected to linger on into the evening, meaning another transition over to snow. The snow should finally be kicked out by late Monday evening.

Since it will be mild during the weekend, the snow won’t stick initially as the road and surfaces will still be too warm. Eventually though, snow will start to accumulate. By the time all is said and done late Monday evening, northwest areas could see an inch to 2 inches of snow, with just a dusting to upwards of an inch elsewhere. The further southeast you live, the less chance you have of seeing any snow out of this system.

Past Monday though, mostly sunny conditions return as high temperatures bounce back into the 40s and 50s.