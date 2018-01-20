Disturbance leads to arrest for firearm violation and aggravated robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were arrested Friday following a disturbance in north Topeka.

Officers responded to the disturbance around 2:00 Friday, in the 300 block of NW St John. Officers located two people in a car with a firearm inside. Both were taken to the Law Enforcement Center for interviews after giving false information to police.

Kurtis Schwanz, 40, and Hunter Hosler, 23, were later taken to the Department of Corrections.

Schwanz was booked on charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, felony obstruction and drug charges. Hosler was booked on charges related to a Dec. 20 aggravated robbery in the 3800 Block of S. Topeka Blvd.