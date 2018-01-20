Fort Riley releases list of activities and personnel affected by government shutdown

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – Fort Riley has been forced to temporarily shut down several of its activities and suspend work for many employees due to the recent government shutdown.

Many activities and personnel at Fort Riley are impacted by the current government shutdown; however, all employees not on leave must report for work Monday, Jan. 22 to conduct an orderly shutdown. No matter how long the shutdown lasts, “life, health and safety” and mission-critical services will continue to be our number one priority.

Here is a current list of the impact the shutdown is having on Fort Riley activity.

All civilian employees report to work Jan. 22 for detailed instructions from supervisor. If furloughed, employees are prohibited from working. This includes “volunteering,” taking phone calls, checking email, etc. Employees will return to work when appropriation / continuing resolution is provided. Ensure you remain readily available and can be easily contacted by your supervisor.

Police and emergency response continues.

Fire stations and emergency response remain fully manned.

Visitor Control Center hours will change to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends and holidays; expect longer wait times.

No permanent firearms registration; however, five-day registrations will be issued with extensions approved at regular 5 Day intervals.

The commissary is open normal hours through Wednesday evening, then will close pending appropriations.

There is no out-processing for permanent change of station moves unless you’re going to a deploying unit.

There is no common access card (CAC) processing for military or Dept. of the Army civilians; unit CAC machines must be used. ID card service is available for retirees and family members only.

Education services will be limited.

Equal Employment Opportunity office will be closed.

Recreational access to Fort Riley’s training areas is suspended.

Support to Soldiers and families by the Directorate of Public Works for off-post housing issues is suspended; check with your chain of command for assistance.

Arts and Crafts Center is closed.

Auto Skills has reduced / minimal services; hours remain the same.

Army Community Service buildings are closed; limited services available by appointment only.

Exceptional Family Member Program continues with limited support.

The following remain OPEN / NO CHANGE:

On-post USD-475 schools

Child and Youth Services

Child Development Centers

Fitness centers / gyms

Pools

Army Emergency Relief

Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Riley’s Conference Center

Warrior Zone

Chapel services

Outdoor Recreation Rental Services

Travel Services

Corvias on-post housing support

Additional updates about shutdown impacts at Fort Riley will be provided as they become available.