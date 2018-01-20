Friends say Topeka murder victim “taken too soon”

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Friends and family of Travis Larsen gathered at the Metropolitan Community Church in Topeka Saturday to celebrate his life.

“He was passionate and loving and he didn’t deserve this. He was loving and he didn’t deserve to be murdered,” said Candace Wattson, a long-time friend of Larsen.

Larsen was found shot in his car near 22nd Park and Mulvane early Sunday morning. He later died at the hospital.

Wattson and other close friends placed a memorial where Larsen was shot Saturday. She said it made her feel close to him one last time.

“You’re there in the place were he took his last breath and you’re just trying to make sense of everything because it doesn’t make sense to us. We knew him and he was amazing,” said Wattson.

Twenty-one year old Zachary Buck-Schrag was charged Thursday with first degree murder, aggravated criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Topeka Police Chief Bill Cochran has since challenged the community to take a break before acting, in the hopes of curbing some of this violence. It’s a sentiment Wattson said Larsen would agree with.

“Spread kindness instead of anger because our loved ones are being murdered for senseless things and he was such a good man. He should still be here,” said Wattson.