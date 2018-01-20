Police investigating after north Topeka shooting sends one to hospital

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that happened in North Topeka near NW St. John and NW Central Ave. around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Police say a man was taken to a local hospital with two gunshot wounds. His injuries are considered serious.

Police say the suspect was last seen northbound in the area in a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

KSNT has a crew on the scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

