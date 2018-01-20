Report: University of Kansas spent $21M on consulting fees

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A recent report is criticizing the University of Kansas’ previous administration for spending more than $21 million over a five-year period on consulting fees to find savings and inefficiencies at its campuses.

Chancellor Douglas Girod and Provost Neeli Bendapudi defend the spending, saying the Chicago-based Huron Consulting Services, which was paid more than $9 million over five years, produced more than $51 million in savings and other benefits for the university.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that among the savings cited were $13.8 million in information technology costs and $10.4 million in purchasing costs through the use of rebates, signing bonuses and contract cost savings.

The report by a committee of the University Senate began in 2016 amid concerns about the amount of money being spent on consultants.