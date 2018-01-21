Cricket Wireless employee struck over head in armed robbery

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Police responded to an armed robbery at Cricket Wireless at S.W. 21st and Gage on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a man entered the store just before 5 p.m. demanding money.

The man struck an employee over the head with a gun and took cash from the safe. The employee refused medical treatment.

The worker was the only person in the store at the time of the robbery.

Police said they don’t know if the man left on foot or in a vehicle.

The suspect is described as a black man wearing a black mask, black hoodie and dark colored gloves.

If you have any information about this incident, call Topeka Police or Crime Stoppers.

