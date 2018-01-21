Foggy start for some, rumbles of thunder possible later today

**Dense fog advisory for Republic, Washington, Marshall, Nemaha, Brown, Cloudy, Clay, Riley, Pottawatomie, Jackson, Jefferson, and Ottawa counties through noon today. **

Patchy and even some dense fog has set up in areas along I-70 and to the north. That fog will gradually thin out during the course of the morning today. Otherwise, it’ll be a mainly cloudy start to the day with some patchy areas of drizzle also possible.

Limited sunshine is once again expected throughout the day on Sunday. Still, it”ll be a comfortable start to the week as high temperatures will still be above average for this time of year. Some north and northwestern may get stuck in the 40s with low 60s for the extreme southern areas. Most of Northeast Kansas will be in the middle with high temperatures getting into the 50s.

Late afternoon into Sunday evening is when some scattered showers will move across Northeast Kansas. Some rumbles of thunder are also possible. We’re not expected any severe thunderstorms for today, but any storms that do pop could have some stronger wind gusts that go along with them.

Even when some drier weather tries to move in at points tonight, the sky will remain mostly cloudy. However, colder air will start to move in, with temperatures falling back into the 30s overnight tonight.

As that colder air within that storm system starts curtailing into the region overnight tonight into Monday morning, rain will begin to transition over to snow. During the Monday morning commute though, most of the region looks to be dry. The morning will just see the leading edge of the precipitation begin to move in, with anything from rain to sleet to being fair game. Even so, the best chance of widespread precipitation holds off until the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will be stuck in the 30s throughout the day on Monday, with a wintry mix and even some rain most likely during the morning and early afternoon. Otherwise, a more solid transition over to just snow will take place later on in the afternoon into the evening. This will become more of a widespread chance of snow, and could impact your commute home from work or school.

Winds will also be stronger for Monday, with sustained northwest winds at 15 to 25 mph by the afternoon. As the snow falls, blustery conditions are possible with those stronger winds in place, dropping down visibility at times, as well. The snow will finally get kicked out by late Monday night.

Since it will be mild during the weekend, the snow won’t initially stick as pavement and surfaces will still be too warm. Eventually though, snow will start to accumulate. By the time all is said and done late Monday evening, northwest areas could see an inch to 2 inches of snow, with just a dusting to upwards of an inch elsewhere.

Past Monday though, mostly sunny conditions return as high temperatures bounce back into the 40s and 50s. The next chance of rain looks to hold off until Friday.