Mothers, daughters stand together at Topeka Women’s March

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Young and old gathered at the Kansas Statehouse Sunday afternoon for the 2nd Women’s March on Topeka.

Danielle Twemlow came to the march this year with her two daughters.

“I find it very important that we’re constantly instilling their voices as being an important part of themselves,” said Twemlow.

With one daughter in a small red wagon and another marching beside her with a baby of her own, Twemlow’s family said they are hopeful for the future.

“Hopefully when she’s my age she won’t have to do something like this. Hopefully it will all be changed by then that’s for sure,” said Isabel Huckins, Twemlow’s daughter. “We definitely want to start with getting Trump out, but as many people here have said that’s not going to be the only thing we need to do.”

While speakers and activists rallied against prominent republicans like President Donald Trump, Governor Sam Brownback (R-Kansas) and Rep. Lynn Jenkins (R-Kansas), many acknowledged problems within the women’s movement itself.

“As a woman of color, the women’s movement has not always been inclusive,” Rep. Valdenia Winn (D-Kansas City) said during her speech.

Jocelyn Lyons said she’s proud to see how inclusive the women’s movement has become in the last 50 years. She’s happy to share the movement with her children and grandchildren.

“It’s important to teach them young on the power of their voice,” said Lyons. “They have to be involved in order to be involved or not say anything.”

Along with the march and speakers, event organizers also registered people to vote. On top of the organizers themselves, speakers included prominent female politicians like Sen. Laura Kelly (D-Topeka) and Sen. Marci Francisco (D-Lawrence). Kelly is running for governor of Kansas and Francisco is running for Kansas Secretary of State this year.