3-hour standoff in Hutchinson ends in arrest

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Hutchinson Police say one person has been arrested following a standoff Sunday.

Sgt. Eric Buller says it started just after 10 a.m. in the 300 block of East 11th Street. That’s just west of Hutchinson Community College.

It was there officers attempted to serve a juvenile a warrant.

“We had knowledge that the juvenile was armed and did not want to give up,” Buller says.

The sergaent tells us police surrounded the home and made contact with the suspect, asking the person to surrender.

This lasted until 1:49 p.m. That’s when the suspect walked out of the house and was arrested without incident.

Since it is a juvenile, police are not identifying the suspect but say the person faces charges based off of the warrant and police interference.