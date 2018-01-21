Topeka Police looking for suspects after robbery, kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating an aggravated robbery and kidnapping that happened in west Topeka.

It happened around 12:30, near Huntoon and Gage. Police say a victim said two males pointed a gun at him and forced him to drive them to an area near Deer Creek Park. The victim was then told to leave the car and run.

Police say one of the suspects is described as a light complected male with an average build, and a thin white male, about 6-feet-tall.

The vehicle was recovered by police and they continue to search for the suspects.