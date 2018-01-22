1 dead, 2 injured in Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on K-10 Highway involving two cars.

It was reported around 2:30 p.m. Monday at K-10 and Clinton Parkway, near Clinton Lake. Kansas Highway Patrol says one person died and two others were taken to a hospital with injuries. At this time we do not know the name of the person who died, or the extent of injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff says to avoid the K-10 bypass. At this time the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

