1 dead, 2 injured in Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on K-10 Highway involving two cars.

It was reported around 2:30 p.m. Monday at K-10 and Clinton Parkway, near Clinton Lake. Kansas Highway Patrol says one person died and two others were taken to a hospital with injuries. At this time we do not know the name of the person who died, or the extent of injuries.

The Douglas County Sheriff says to avoid the K-10 bypass. At this time the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed.

We will continue to keep you updated as we learn more information.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, KHP, and LPD on scene of fatal crash on K-10 highway near Clinton Parkway. 2 cars involved. Expect delays in the area. More details to come on @KSNTNews at 5:00. pic.twitter.com/eBQjYVdEW9 — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) January 22, 2018

Traffic Alert: Eastbound and westbound K-10 closed at Clinton Parkway due to a fatality collision in Lawrence. — NE Kansas KDOT (@NEKansasKDOT) January 22, 2018