1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on K-10 Highway involving two cars.

It was reported around 2:30 p.m. Monday at K-10 and Clinton Parkway, near Clinton Lake. Kansas Highway Patrol says a car, driven by Kristina Robinson, 37, of Junction City, was approaching a curve when she lost control and slid sideways into traffic. Robinson’s car hit the passenger side of another car driven by Elijah Garcia, 20, of Lawrence. Phillip Afful, 18, was also in the car with Garcia.

Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

According to the log, Robinson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The westbound and eastbound lanes of K-10 Highway were closed in the area for nearly three hours as crews worked the scene. It was reopened around 5:40 p.m.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, KHP, and LPD on scene of fatal crash on K-10 highway near Clinton Parkway. 2 cars involved. Expect delays in the area. More details to come on @KSNTNews at 5:00. pic.twitter.com/eBQjYVdEW9 — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) January 22, 2018

Traffic Alert: Eastbound and westbound K-10 closed at Clinton Parkway due to a fatality collision in Lawrence. — NE Kansas KDOT (@NEKansasKDOT) January 22, 2018