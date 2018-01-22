1 dead, 2 seriously injured in Lawrence crash

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash on K-10 Highway involving two cars.
It was reported around 2:30 p.m. Monday at K-10 and Clinton Parkway, near Clinton Lake. Kansas Highway Patrol says a car, driven by Kristina Robinson, 37, of Junction City, was approaching a curve when she lost control and slid sideways into traffic. Robinson’s car hit the passenger side of another car driven by Elijah Garcia, 20, of Lawrence. Phillip Afful, 18, was also in the car with Garcia.
Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene. The two others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
According to the log, Robinson was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
The westbound and eastbound lanes of K-10 Highway were closed in the area for nearly three hours as crews worked the scene. It was reopened around 5:40 p.m.