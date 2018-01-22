2 people taken to hospital in Wabaunsee Co. crash

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (KSNT) — Two people were sent a hospital Monday evening after a two-vehicle crash in Wabaunsee County.

It happened around 5:00 on K-99 Highway, near Hereford Road. According to a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, 39-year-old Natalie Stanley, of St. George, lost control of her car and slid into semi. The semi, driven by James Barry, 55, of Manhattan, then rolled into a ditch.

Both drivers were taken to Wamego City Hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is not known.

According to the log, both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.