21-year-old Fort Riley soldier dies in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Fort Riley soldier has died after police say he shot himself.

Just before 5:30 Sunday evening the Geary County Sheriff’s Department and Grandview Plaza Police were sent to the 11000 block of J Hill Road in Junction City for a report of an armed and possibly suicidal person inside a vehicle.

When authorities arrived they made contact with the man inside the vehicle, parked in an access driveway. Deputies attempted to communicate with the man but a short time after he shot himself, according to Geary County Sheriff Tony Wolf. He was transported to the Geary Community Hospital where he later died.

He has been identified as Dakota Blake Noah, 21, of Fort Riley and is a Fort Riley soldier according to Junction City Police.