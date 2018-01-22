2nd person arrested for Topeka murder at Best Western

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police say a second suspect has been arrested in relation to the murder of Jesse McFall on January 11.

Vincent D. Gonzalez-Rook, 19, was located Monday morning, according to police, after a pursuit with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office on a reported stolen vehicle in the 5000 block of NW Pueblo Ct.

He was booked into the Shawnee County Jail on charges of first degree murder.

Logan L. Bartley, 19, was located and arrested on January 12. He was charged with first degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery last week, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay.

Bartley is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police were called to the Best Western Hotel, located at 700 SW Fairlawn Rd. on January 12 on reports of a shooting. When crews arrived they found Jesse McFall suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Topeka Police are continuing to investigate the incident and anyone with information are asked to contact police.

