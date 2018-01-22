3 local teens taken to hospital after single-vehicle crash

POWHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Three Horton teens were taken to the hospital following a single vehicle crash.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says just after 8:30 Sunday evening, a 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Jolanda Muriel Simon, 17, was north on Grasshopper Road, just south of Powhattan. After exiting a curve, the driver lost control, left the roadway and went into a field where the vehicle overturned coming to a rest on its side.

Jolanda and two other occupants identified as Mahaley Simon, 15, and Jaiden Simon, 13, were taken to Hiawatha Community Hospital for possible injuries.

KHP said all three were wearing seat belts.