TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – An accident Monday morning is slowing traffic down in downtown Topeka.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash was reported before 8 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70, just east of 8th Street.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

